IDPs, TDPs counting issue to be resolved: PBS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Asif Bajwa Thursday expressed the confidence that issue related to counting of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in upcoming population census would be resolved prior to launch of nation-wide exercise from March 15.

Addressing a press conference, he said that this issue was raised recently and is being discussed with FATA Secretariat and hopefully “a solution would come out.”

Asif Bajwa was flanked by Secretary Statistics Division, Shujat Ali and other high officials of the Bureau.

He informed that there were some troubled areas in FATA, however “we are negotiating with NADRA to collect the data of these areas for our database.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization recently expressed reservations over certain aspects of mechanism adopted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for conducting 6th population census from March 15.

It had pointed out ‘discrepancies’ in the census forms issued by PBS for upcoming population census of the country and had suggested that a proper mechanism should be developed for counting the TDPs of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) who were scattered throughout the country.

Bajwa said that arrangements have been made to conduct the census across the country as per schedule, adding that it was not duty of PBS to declare any area as sensitive.

“The district administration would decide which areas are sensitive,” he said adding that as many as 200,000 army personnel would be performing duties for making the exercise smooth and secure.

He said that about 42,000 army personnel would be deployed with enumerators while the other personnel would be providing security cover for the exercise.

To a question, he said that the Finance Ministry has so far released Rs7.4 billion, out of which Rs 5.5 billion have been disbursed to District Commissioners for provision of honorarium, purchase of stationery and hiring of transport.

Responding to queries, he said the population census was being held following the international practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Statistics Division said that the Bureau was all set to launch the nation-wide exercise.

He informed the media that training of four batches of enumerators and supervisors has been completed while the training of fifth batch was in progress.

“We are on tract to initiate the nation-wide exercise as per the schedule,” he added.