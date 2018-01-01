IDPs of Khyber Agency settled: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Jan 01 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that IDPs

from Khyber Agency are settled back in their native areas and the government is

carrying out development and progressive works there.

Several projects including communication and infrastructure are under process and to be completed soon, he

expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from Khyber Agency

comprising of eleven members and led by Iqbal Afridi.

The delegation apprised the governor about prevailing problems of people of Bara sub division

and Jamrud Tehsil.

“Providing basic facilities to the people of FATA is on the utmost priority of the incumbent

government” the Governor added. In this regard work has been continued on

various developmental works.

Members of the delegation expressed gratitude to governor for taking keen interest in development of

Khyber Agency including in areas of communication, health and education.

Delegation also appreciated steps taken by government for the uplift of FATA.