PESHAWAR, Jan 01 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that IDPs
from Khyber Agency are settled back in their native areas and the government is
carrying out development and progressive works there.
Several projects including communication and infrastructure are under process and to be completed soon, he
expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from Khyber Agency
comprising of eleven members and led by Iqbal Afridi.
The delegation apprised the governor about prevailing problems of people of Bara sub division
and Jamrud Tehsil.
“Providing basic facilities to the people of FATA is on the utmost priority of the incumbent
government” the Governor added. In this regard work has been continued on
various developmental works.
Members of the delegation expressed gratitude to governor for taking keen interest in development of
Khyber Agency including in areas of communication, health and education.
Delegation also appreciated steps taken by government for the uplift of FATA.
IDPs of Khyber Agency settled: KP Governor
