ICT students to get free lunch, uniform, shoes, schools bags: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms

Programme would provide free uniform, school bags and shoes besides

free books to the students of federal public educational

institutions.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Minister of State for CADD Dr

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said these facilities would ensure increase in

enrollment in the public schools of Islamabad Capital Territory

(ICT).

He said the ICT students from Montessori to class five would

also be provided free lunch boxes besides free books, uniform, shoes

and school bags.

He said that a summary in this regard has been sent to the

concerned higher authorities for the approval and it will be

implemented as soon as possible.

The minister said that CADD has decided to provide these

facilities to around 200,000 students of the 422 ICT schools working

under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

He also revealed that the students from Montessori to class

five would be provided the packs of biscuit, juice and milk per

student during school hours under the nutrition programme of CADD.

A strict inspection system, Tariq Fazal said would be devised

for the check and balance of the foods which would be provided to

the children for their normal growth under nutrition programme.

These facilities would be given before start of the new

classes every year as per number of the students, he added.

This decision has been taken due to personal interest of the

Maryam Nawaz as she want to provide nutrition facility to the

students especially of rural areas, the minister said.

The basic aim of the nutrition programme, he said was to

provide pure milk and foods to children during their growth under

prime minster education reforms programme.