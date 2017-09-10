ICT students to get free lunch, uniform, shoes, schools bags: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Capital Administration and
Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms
Programme would provide free uniform, school bags and shoes besides
free books to the students of federal public educational
institutions.
Talking to APP here Sunday, Minister of State for CADD Dr
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said these facilities would ensure increase in
enrollment in the public schools of Islamabad Capital Territory
(ICT).
He said the ICT students from Montessori to class five would
also be provided free lunch boxes besides free books, uniform, shoes
and school bags.
He said that a summary in this regard has been sent to the
concerned higher authorities for the approval and it will be
implemented as soon as possible.
The minister said that CADD has decided to provide these
facilities to around 200,000 students of the 422 ICT schools working
under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).
He also revealed that the students from Montessori to class
five would be provided the packs of biscuit, juice and milk per
student during school hours under the nutrition programme of CADD.
A strict inspection system, Tariq Fazal said would be devised
for the check and balance of the foods which would be provided to
the children for their normal growth under nutrition programme.
These facilities would be given before start of the new
classes every year as per number of the students, he added.
This decision has been taken due to personal interest of the
Maryam Nawaz as she want to provide nutrition facility to the
students especially of rural areas, the minister said.
The basic aim of the nutrition programme, he said was to
provide pure milk and foods to children during their growth under
prime minster education reforms programme.
