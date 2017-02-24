ICT R&D Fund Company to start technical training programme

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman has directed Chief

Executive Officer Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)

Research and Development Fund Company to float a Request for

Proposal (RFP) RFP for start of National Technical Training

Programme.

The programme was approved in the previous board meeting for

development of ICT skills required for employability, so that

youngsters could be turned into skillful human resource after

getting an appropriate ICTs training.

She stated this while chairing 50th Board of Directors meeting

of ICT R&d Fund Company here at Ministry of IT on Friday.

The board approved training of one million youngsters in

freelancing skill set in the next five years.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the status and pace

of different ongoing projects of ICT R&D Fund Company.

The board was apprised by the CEO that 8th March was announced

as cut off date for submission of proposals for establishment of

four more Incubation Centers.

The board was also presented draft RFP for start ups for IOT

, FinTech, and Robotics.

Anusha Rehman said the government attached highest

priority to ICTs development to materialize Prime Minister Mohammad

Nawaz Sharif vision of “accelerated digitization”.

She directed the company to gear up their efforts to meet all

given timelines for all seven incubation centres within stipulated

timeframe.

Federal secretary IT Rizwan Bashir khan, Member Telecom

Mudasar Hussain, Member HR, CEO ICT R&D Co Yousaf Hassan and other

board members were also present in the meeting.