ICF imperative to tackle terrorism issues: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq

Fazal Chaudhry Monday said the Islamic Coalition Force (ICF)

was imperative to tackle terrorism issues.

The formation of Islamic Coalition Force was need of hours to eliminate terrorism, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying good brotherly and friendly relations.

Replying to a question, he said that dream of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to become prime minister would not be fulfilled.