ICCI urges government for halting force eviction of traders

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed Wednesday urged the Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk to issue orders for halting the forced evictions of traders from shops in Islamabad.

He presided over a meeting of Super Market traders and Traders Action Committee Islamabad at Chamber House,which unanimously passed a resolution and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the forced evictions of traders from Super Market as it was a violation of their basic human rights.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that 24 traders of Super Market were at the risk of forced evictions despite the fact that they were doing business for the last 25 years.

He said the main reason of their forced eviction was that their rental agreements were not registered.

He said that normally, rent agreements were signed by the landlords and the tenant shopkeepers, but traders should not be subjected to forced evictions if their rental agreements were not registered.

He assured that ICCI would extend all possible support to the just causes of the traders.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehzad Abbasi President Traders Welfare Association Super Market, Ajmal Baloch President Markazi Amjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI and others vowed that they would stand with the affected traders of Super Market in this hour of need and would not allow their eviction from shops.

They also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the forced eviction of traders of Super Market as it was a violation of their basic rights.

The meeting agreed that if the traders of Super Market were subjected to forced eviction, shutter down strike would be observed in the federal capital.