ICCI seeks PBS support to hold an event for promoting sports, business activities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Business community of federal capital is planning to organize a joint event with Pakistan Sports Board, which could give boost to sports and business activities in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In this regard a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed called on Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Amir Ali Ahmed and discussed with him the possibilities of holding a joint event.

Addressing the delegation DG PSB Amir Ali Ahmed said that his Board would fully cooperate with ICCI in promoting sports activities in the region. He said business community should come forward and patronize sports activities as promoting sports would also lead to better promotion of trade and industrial activities. He said ICCI and PSB could achieve mutually beneficial outcomes by developing close cooperation in areas of interest.

Briefing the business community about the role of PSB, he said that Pakistan Sports Board being the supreme body of sports monitored the activities/affairs of National Sports Federations affiliated to it and ensured proper utilization of annual and special grants given by the Board.

He said the annual grants were released to the National Federations to meet their day to day expenses whereas special grants were meant for participation and holding of international sports events.

He said presently 40 National Sports Federations were affiliated with the Board and each Federation was responsible for promotion and development of its respective game/sports.

He assured that PSB would provide all possible support and cooperate to ICCI in utilizing its sports facilities for playing various sports by the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI said that sports industry was playing important role in the economic development of many countries and government should strengthen this industry in the country that would lead to better growth of economy as well.

He said PSB has quality sports facilities while ICCI had constituted a Sports Committee to promote sports activities among business community. He said PSB should cooperate with ICCI Sports Committee in organizing various sports events in its facilities.

He urged PSB for considering to organizing a big event that could help in promoting sports and business activities.