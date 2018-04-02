ICCI for introducing fixed tax for small traders

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Business community of capital city here on Monday urged the government for focusing on introducing fixed tax for small traders as well as provide them special incentives in the coming budget.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed, along with a delegation visited here G-10 Markaz, and congratulated the newly elected President Kamran Kakakhel and other office bearers of Traders Welfare Association of the area.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that next budget was expected on April 27 adding that introduction of fixed tax for small traders would help in expanding tax net and enhancing tax revenue of the country.

He also urged the government for simplifying the complicated tax system and develop all tax forms in Urdu that would facilitate, especially the small traders. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with businessmen of G-10 Markaz for resolving key issues of the traders.

Kamran Kakakhel, newly elected President, Traders Welfare Association, Sector G-10 Markaz, Islamabad said that absence of new rent control act was the most serious issue of the local traders due to which businesses were feeling insecure.

He stressed that ICCI should play its role and take up this issue with the government for early passage of bill of new rent law for Islamabad.

He assured that his association would maintain liaison with Chamber to resolve major issues of the trading community.