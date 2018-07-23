ICCI for reducing taxes on real estate sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to reduce taxes on real estate sector so that this important sector could play effective role in the economic development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI said that the role of real estate sector was vital in promoting commerce, industry, growth, employment and poverty reduction but imposition of taxes on it has badly affected its growth. He said that the growth of about 250 ancillary industries including cement, steel, brick, timber and building material was linked with real estate sector, but high taxes and new method of determination of property prices have slumped business of real estate and its allied industries.

He said due to this situation, many investors were leaving this sector which was not good for the economy.

He called upon the government for resolving the key issues of real estate sector and rationalize taxes on it as its growth would yield multiple benefits for the economy including jobs creation, increase in tax revenue, growth of trade & industrial activities and the overall economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Tahir, President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association highlighted the key issues of real estate sector. He said that Budget 2018-19 has barred non-filers from purchasing property of Rs.5 million and above which has affected business activities in this important sector of the economy.

He stressed the government for removing ban on non-filers and allow them to purchase property of Rs.5 million and above by charging some additional tax on them.

He said that CDA was not resolving issues of real estate sector and urged that the civic body for adopting a proactive approach to address the key issues of this sector.

He said Federal Board of Revenue should also reduce heavy taxes on property business so that this sector could play enhanced role in the economic growth of the country.