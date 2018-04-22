ICCI congratulates Islamabad Commanders on winning Pakistan Table Tennis Super League final

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday congratulated Islamabad Commanders on winning Pakistan Table Tennis Super League final here.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik, in a statement said that table tennis was becoming a popular game in the world day by day and government should pay more attention to promoting this sport in the country so that our youth could bring laurels to the country in table tennis.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that our youth has great potential to excel in every sport including cricket, hockey, squash and table tennis. However, they needed the support of government and better facilities to unleash their full sporting talent.

The final of Pakistan Table Tennis Super League was played between Islamabad Commanders and Karachi Kararay.

Both teams played marvelously in the tough and nail biting competition but the match ended in Islamabad Commander’s favor as they defeated Karachi Kararay by 3-2 to win the Pakistan Table Tennis Super League title.

Around 100 top professional male and female players were seen in action including juniors starting from as young as 12 years. In the first edition eight teams including Karachi Karare, Lahore Ustad, Islamabad Commanders, Faisalabad Sherdil, Rawal Jugni, Multan Sufian, Peshawar Dilawar and Quetta Defenders participated.

Vice President ICCI Nadeem Mansoor also congratulated Islamabad Commanders on winning the Pakistan Table Tennis Super League.

He said that it was the very first kind of league in table tennis and hoped that people would remember it for years.

He was of the view that such leagues would help in promoting new talent and making players financially strong as well.