ICCI chairs NCTP for demand driven research in universities to foster industrialization

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has become first chair organization of National Cleantech Platform (NCTP) set up by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Chairing the first meeting of NCTP here Thursday, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the advanced countries have achieved the phenomenal economic growth by focusing on applied research in universities and he urged upon the incoming government to give special attention to promoting demand driven research in universities for fostering rapid industrialization in the country.

The NCTP shall perform its functions under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (IEF) of ICCI.

Sheikh Amir Waheed stressed for academia-industry linkages, policy reforms and applied research to meet the needs of local industry.

The UNIDO has set up NCTP in collaboration with ICCI, National Productivity Organization, Pakistan Institute of Renewable Energy, Pakistan Institute of Management, Higher Education Commission and Ministry of Science & Technology. The purpose of NCTP is to promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization in SMEs in clean technology areas, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

An advisory board of NCTP would be formed comprising of representatives of key public and private sector financial institutions, academia and other stakeholder organizations.

The ICCI has taken the lead with UNIDO to form the NCTP that would bring all stakeholders at single platform to discuss and promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization in clean technology fields in Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).

National Program Coordinator, UNIDO Dr. Shahina Waheed said that UNIDO-GCIP was working for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Pakistan through various initiatives and it wanted to work with ICCI for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in SMEs, especially in clean technology areas so that these businesses could contribute effectively to leapfrog Pakistan towards a cleaner and more resilient economy.

She thanked ICCI for collaboration with UNIDO-GCIP in setting up NCTP and hoped that this platform would be instrumental in creating industry-academia linkages and would support innovations in promoting clean technology products in the country.