ICCI calls for introducing single tax regime in next budget

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to consider introducing single tax regime in the country that would help in reducing taxpayers’ problems, encouraging tax culture and improving tax revenue of the country.

President, ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal, said that at present a businessman have to cope with 47 taxes including sales tax, income tax, withholding taxes, customs and excise duties, EOBI tax, Workers Profit Participation Fund and Workers Welfare Fund apart from fulfilling multiple documentation and filing requirements which was a very tedious process,said a statement issued by ICCI here on Monday.