ICCI calls for drastic reforms to achieve sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the government to take urgent measures for drastic reforms in order to put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

President ICCI, Sheikh Amir Waheed, said that country’s exports were on the decline and improving the external balance depended upon the revival in exports.

He was talking to former Senator Syed Zafar Ali Shah during his visit to ICCI.

MQM MNA Abdul Rasheed Godil, former MNA Haji Pervaiz, FPCCI former President Abdul Rauf Alam, MPA Ms. Yaseen Lari, former ABAD Senior Vice Chairman Arif Jeeva, FPCCI’s Ahmed Chennai, Khawaja Ali and Muzzamil Sabri were also present at the occasion.

He urged that government should address all major issues of exporters including stuck up refunds on priority basis in order to turn around the dwindling exports. He emphasized that Senators and MNAs should play role in making business friendly policies that were necessary for reviving the economy.

He said the regional competitors were grabbing Pakistan’s share in international export market which should be a cause of concerns for the policymakers and emphasized that government should pay priority attention to provide needed support to the exporters.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that business community was making vital contribution in the economic development of the country and assured that he would play role for highlighting their key issues at all relevant forums for urgent attention of the government.

Abdul Rauf, former President FPCCI called upon the government to focus on creating enabling environment for business activities in consultation with business leaders of the country that would pave way for achieving long-term economic growth of the country.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza Vice President ICCI said that most of the issues of local trade and industry were related to CDA and FBR and urged that both organizations should focus on resolving key issues of business community in consultation with ICCI in order to facilitate growth of commercial activities.