ICC to launch Integrity App to protect game’s integrity

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP):International Cricket Council (ICC) Friday announced the launch of an Integrity App as part of its ongoing commitment to protect the spirit and integrity of the game.

The ICC Integrity App will give anyone in the game easy access to information they need to tackle issues relating to anti-corruption and anti-doping, said a press release issued here.

The app is designed with the needs of players, officials and team support staff at all levels of the game and across all formats.

It ensures participants are equipped with the information required to ensure the game remains clean and their careers do not suffer due to lack of knowledge. The app will provide them with essential information and a secure platform to report any suspicious incidents or behaviour related to corruption or doping.

The app was received well by players and officials after a soft launch at this year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and will continue to be developed with more features, content and functionality such as videos and imagery to be added in the coming months and years.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said ICC is committed to protecting the spirit of the game and this app will play a huge part in helping us in our objective.

ICC General Manager Anti Corruption, Alex Marshall said our focus is on education, prevention, disruption, investigation and prosecution and the app has a role to play in this.

Emirates Elite Panel ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft said this app is a must for everyone involved in cricket, from grass roots club cricket, to the International game. “Protecting the integrity of the game is the responsibility of everyone, from match officials, to coaches, players and all staff supporting the game we love. Download this app today and protect yourself, your team, your country, your fans, your game,” he said.