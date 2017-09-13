ICC to allocate cricket event to Pakistan in couple of years, ICC Chief Executive

LAHORE, Sep 13 (APP)- Chief Executive, International Cricket Council, David Richardson has expressed the hope that Pakistan will be allocated an ICC approved event in a couple of years as security situation has improved a lot in the country.

“It will be a gradual process to bring back international cricket and the ICC events in Pakistan , first efforts will be made to bring matches of the Pakistan super league to Pakistan then foreign teams will visit and ICC will also be allocating ICC events to Pakistan “, he told a media at a news conference along with Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi here on Wednesday at Gadaffi stadium.

ICC official said Pakistan has enhanced its capabilities in security in past two years and successfully organised the final of the Pakistan Super League which proved the turning point for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“Pakistan Government, its security agencies and the PCB put in tremendous efforts for a collective cause of resumption of international cricket and ICC duly supported and acknowledged these efforts and sent its World XI to the country “,he said.

David Richardson was of the view that bringing back international cricket to Pakistan was not that easy and PCB worked hard in this regard and held the PSL final in safe manner which broke the ice and changed the perception about Pakistan.

“ICC will be extending help to Pakistan for the return of international cricket and it will be persuading the other cricket playing nations to visit Pakistan in due course of time “, said the ICC official.

He pointed out that PCB was making solid efforts to build its capabilities for hosting international cricket events in a safe manner ensuring adequate security for the visiting teams.

“Security is world wide concern ,many countries and sports have been suffered due to it and collective efforts are needed to help our member countries which are facing this problem and ICC is also helping Pakistan to get out of this situation and approved sending its World XI to Pakistan “,he added.

“We are helping Pakistan to make sure that it deals with the security threats in a way which is good for the cause of cricket in the country “,he said adding ” Pakistan’s success in the champions trophy is another reason of bringing back international cricket to the country “.

To a question he said ICC ensures that all the member countries must ensure their participation in an ICC event but as far as bilateral series between Pakistan and India are concerned ICC can not intervene in it .

“Bilateral cricket is not being played between the two countries (Pak and India) due to political reasons and it will resume at a stage when relations between them will be normal “,he added.

He dispelled an impression that ICC was extending any favour to India in regard to any cricket matter. ” We have a similar policy for all the member countries “,he said. ICC official said ICC is dealing with the matter of Indian refusal to play its bilateral series with Pakistan and its (ICC) committee is close to resolve this issue.

Najam Sethi expressed his gratitude to the ICC for lending hand for the resumption of international cricket to Pakistan by sending its World XI.

“We are keen to show our seriousness for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan, we are keen to demonstrate to the world that we are peace loving nation and with the holding of PSL final and now hosting the World XI we are progressing in right direction to ensure complete return of international cricket in coming years”, said PCB Chief.

He also threw lights on the efforts of PCB for motivating the other countries in recent years to send their teams to Pakistan.

“PCB is gaining success on this front (return of international cricket) and with the continuous support of the ICC we will be able to see international cricket being played in Pakistan “,he said.

To a question he said playing at neutral venues is not a profit earning venture for Pakistan and that is why it is spending more and earning less in such series due to various aspects.