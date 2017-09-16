ICC congratulates Pakistan for successful staging of Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): The International Cricket Council

(ICC) Saturday congratulated Pakistan for successful staging of the

Independence Cup against World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

ICC Director, Giles Clarke, and ICC Chief Executive, David

Richardson, thanked the people of Pakistan for embracing the World

XI players, and said the series has demonstrated Pakistan’s passion

and love for cricket, as well as its ability to provide an

environment in which international cricket stars can show their

talent, according to an ICC press release.

They said these are small steps for Pakistan towards the safe

and steady revival of bilateral international cricket, and indicated

that the next step would be a tour by a Full Member country as

opposed to a composite side.

Clarke, who attended the first two matches, said the reaction

of Pakistanis who were at the ground is something I have never seen

in my life. “This tour unleashed the deep and powerful emotions that

exist around cricket in this country’s makeup and its society,” he

said.

“It has been a fantastic tournament and I am very grateful to

everybody for all the hard work – by the Pakistan Cricket Board

(PCB) and everybody else,” he said.

Richardson, who attended the second T20, said “with the tour

having gone off so successfully and the security arrangements having

being implemented so well, we can call it a success.” “The players

that came on the tour witnessed the security arrangements firsthand

and can go back and report back that although there may be some

level of risk, it can be managed successfully,” he said.

“The main objective of that is to try to build confidence in

the likes of the Australians, South Africans and other countries

that the threat can be managed and this tour has shown that is the

case. Returning full-time international cricket back to Pakistan is

not going to be an overnight miracle. It has to take time. The PSL

final was the first step, this is the second.”

He said “we are really very happy for the people of Pakistan

and grateful that they have welcomed the World XI in the fashion

that they did.”