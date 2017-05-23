ICC confirms squads for Women World Cricket Cup

LAHORE, May 23 (APP): The International Cricket Council (ICC)

on Tuesday confirmed the squads which will be taking part in the

ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 to be staged in the United Kingdom

from 24 June to 23 July.

Sana Mir will lead Pakistan challenge in the event in which the

green shirts will be facing a tough challenge to play Australia,

England and other top notch teams of women cricket. Pakistan has not

been afraid to make changes and has got a new coach for the tournament, with Sabih Azhar replacing Kabir Khan. The Sana Mir-led side will be

hoping that the experience of the likes of Bismah Maroof and Javeria

Khan will hold the team in good stead, said the information made

available here on Tuesday by the ICC.

Australia captain Meg Lanning will lead her side in its quest to

win the ICC Women’s World Cup for a seventh time. Australia is the defending champion and will begin its defence against the West

Indies – the side it beat by 114 runs at the 2013 final in India.

Host England will be captained by Heather Knight who is taking

part in her second ICC Women’s World Cup, and in the squad will be

the vastly experienced Katherine Brunt, who has been part of squads

that won the ICC Women’s World Cup as well as the ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

India captain Mithali Raj leads her side in a second successive

World Cup. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been named in the squad despite not playing a competitive game since January after she sustained

a knee injury during the Women’s Big Bash League while the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Jhulan Goswami and Ekta

Bisht will give Mithali confidence.

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates (98 caps) and fellow batter Amy Satterthwaite (95) can both make their 100th ODI appearance at the

ICC Women’s World Cup. Both played at the 2013 World Cup in India

along with Sophie Devine, Katie Perkins, and Lea Tahuhu. The 16-year-old bowler Amelia Kerr will play in her first ICC Women’s World Cup.

South Africa boasts of some potential match-winners in captain

Dane van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail,

Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon. Batter Andrie Steyn

goes into the ICC World Cup in good form having scored 117 off just 123-balls in the recent Quadrangular series match against Ireland.

Sri Lanka has named eight players who featured at the 2013 ICC

World Cup, namely captain Inoka Ranaweera, Dilani Manodara, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakodi, Sripali Weerakkody, Chamari Athapaththu, Eshani Lokusooriya, Udeshika Prabodani snd Shashikala Siriwardena.

West Indies, led by star all-rounder Stafanie Taylor, has named

four uncapped players for the tournament. Reniece Boyce, Quiana

Joseph, Akeira Peters and Felicia Walters are all in line to make international debuts in England.

SQUADS:

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Sarah Aley, Kristen Beams, Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa

Healy, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt,

Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield and Danielle Wyatt.

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut,

Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma and Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (captain), Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddie Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Sana Mir (captain), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Yousuf, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhtar.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Raisibe Ntozhake, Mignon du Preez, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolfvaardt.

Sri Lanka: Inoka Ranaweera (captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Chandima Gunaratne, Nipuni Hansika, Ama Kanchana, Eshani Lokusooriya, Harshitha Madhavi, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Chamari Polgampala, Udeshika Prabodani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardena, Prasadani

Weerakodi and Sripali Weerakkody.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece

Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher,

Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman and Felicia Walters.