ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Pakistan won the toss and asked
title-holder India to bat first in their inaugural ICC Champions
Trophy 2017 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.
Pakistan have fearsome pacers – Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and
Hassan Ali. Left-hand pacer Amir, who opened the bowling for
Pakistan is creating troubles for Indian batters. Indian Openers,
especially Rohit seems clueless against his swinging deliveries. At
the end of 6 overs, India were 21 without any loss.
ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss and ask India to bat
ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Pakistan won the toss and asked