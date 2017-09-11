ICC Chairman welcomes return of int’l cricket to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The International Cricket Council

(ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar Monday welcomed the return of

international cricket to Pakistan saying Pakistani nation have

been starved to watch international cricket in their own country.

The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence

Cup against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September

12, 13 and 15, according to a press release issued in Dubai.

Manohar said this is a good day for world cricket as PCB hosts

a World XI in Lahore for three T20s.

“It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan

players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play

and watch international cricket in their own country,” he said.

He said he is hopeful that today marks the start of the safe

and steady return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“The ability of Pakistan to play international cricket at home

is crucial to the long term health of the game in Pakistan and one

of the main reasons why the ICC established the Pakistan Task Force

under the leadership of Giles Clarke, to explore, in partnership

with the PCB, how we can get international cricket back to Pakistan

safely and on a regular basis.

“I send both teams and the PCB the very best wishes from the

whole cricket family for a competitive series that the passionate

fans in Pakistan can enjoy. I sincerely hope that this week’s games

mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket to this

great cricket nation.”