ICC appoints Richie Richardson as match referee for Independence Cup

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced

that the International Cricket Council has appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for the Independence Cup to be played between the

World XI and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 12, 13 and 15.

Sir Richie Richardson has been a member of the Emirates Elite Panel

of ICC Match Referees since January 2016 and has refereed in 11 Tests,

19 ODIs and 18 T20Is to date, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

As one of the greats of Windies cricket, Sir Richie Richardson

played 86 Tests and 224 One-Day Internationals between 1983 and 1996, scoring 5,949 and 6,248 runs, respectively. He also captained the

Windies in 24 Tests (winning 11 and losing six) and 87 ODIs

(winning 46 and losing 36), and served as a team manager from

2011 to 2015.

Against Pakistan, Sir Richie Richardson played 12 Tests and 61 ODIs, scoring 708 and 1,988 runs, respectively. He played two Tests and

four ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium, with his final appearance in the

Windies colours at Pakistan cricket’s headquarter being in 1991.