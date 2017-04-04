ICC appoints Marshall its new ACU GM

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): International Cricket Council

(ICC) Tuesday named Alex Marshall as a new General Manager of its

Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The 55 year old Chief Constable Marshall is presently the

Chief Executive of the `College of Policing’ which is the

professional body for police in England and Wales. He will join ICC

in September, an ICC press release issued here said.

Marshall began his career as a police officer in 1980. He was

appointed Chief Constable of Hampshire in 2008, and was selected to

head the new College of Policing when it was created in 2012.

He holds a Masters Degree in Criminology from the University of

Cambridge and also attended the Royal College of Defence Studies.

Chairman ACU, Ronnie Flanagan said, “Marshall brings with him

from his distinguished police career, a tremendous wealth of

knowledge, expertise, experience and commitment which I know will

further bolster the ACU in its fight against corruption in cricket.”

Marshall said he is very keen to play his part in keeping his

favourite sport clean. “My police career has taught me the

importance of prevention and education, operating to clear

standards, making best use of intelligence and prosecuting where

appropriate.”

“I see these approaches as equally applicable to my new role

in the ICC which I relish taking up in September. Until then I, of

course, remain fully committed to my role at the College of

Policing,” he said.

Marshall is the fourth General Manager of the ICC’s ACU since

its inception in 2000. His predecessors were Jeff Rees (2000-2008);

Ravi Sawani (2008-2011); and Yogendra Pal Singh (2011-2017).