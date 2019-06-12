LAHORE, Jun 12 (APP):The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the details of the inaugural criiio cup, where six social cricket teams from all corners of the world will come together in London’s Trafalgar Square on July 12, ahead of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final, for a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the diversity in which cricket is enjoyed in communities around the world.

Teams from Brazil, Rwanda, Germany, England, Indonesia and India will showcase the power and impact of social cricket in the central London fan park, two days ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground, said an announcement of ICC here.