ICC ACU Chairman appears before Tribunal, meets Chairman PCB

LAHORE, May 18 (APP)- Chairman ICC Anti-Corruption and Security Unit,
Ronnie Flanagan here on Thursday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal that is
currently adjudicating Sharjeel Khan’s PSL spot fixing case.
Flanagan also met Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar Khan and
Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi in their offices.
After his appearance at the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, Flanagan while
talking to media applauded PCB’s strong stance against corrupt
practices in the game.
He said “It is a privilege as Chairman ICC ACU to assist in a small
way since it is purely a matter of the PCB management and the Security Department.
We are only trying to assist in the process; I must say
that the Tribunal proceedings are taking place in a very professional
way. As Chairman ICC ACU I work very closely with domestic
anti-corruption units around the world and I must add that the PCB, Anti-Corruption and
Vigilance Unit have shown great determination
in their fight against corruption. It would be inappropriate to discuss exact evidence at
this stage, the inquiry was absolutely led by the PCB,
at a certain stage we reached intelligence from the British Crime Agency,
we simply passed that information to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and
they already had the same intelligence, it was, if
you like a corroboration of what they already knew and what they were already engaged
in. The intelligence was shared before the start of
the PSL (2017 edition).”
Meanwhile, Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi thanked Flanagan for
assisting the PCB Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Department in the
ongoing Spot-Fixing hearing and reiterated PCB’s zero-tolerance stance towards
corruption.
The Chairman and Chairman Executive Committee added that the PCB will
continue its fight against corrupt elements to protect the game, there
is a strong case against the accused players and the PCB remains
determined to bring the case to its logical end besides punishing errant players who have
sullied the game with their selfish acts and greed.
