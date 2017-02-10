ICANN Board passes resolution on Internet Registry: Anusha Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Minister for Information Technology, Anusha Rahman Friday said with strenuous efforts of the ministry, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Board has passed resolution on Internet Registry.

In a statement issued here, she said through this resolution local community of Pakistan will be enabled to register and use internet domains in native languages and scripts.

She mentioned that this is an important milestone to proliferate the digitalization in Pakistan through local content.

The minister has lauded the efforts of ministry team, multi-stakeholder technical committee members on internet registry and team NTC on achieving this major internet governance initiative.

In December, 2016, the ministry under the leadership of Anusha Rahman, processed delegation request for the internet registry in-consultation with stakeholders committee members from academia, civil society, internet community, ISPAK, national language authorities, PASHA, PTA, governments.

Pakistan has already successfully completed the preparation and evolution stages of ICANN fast track for IDN ccTLDs.

ICANN is responsible for managing and coordinating the Domain Name System (DNS) to ensure that every address is unique and all internet users can find valid internet addresses.

Through this resolution, National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) will be the manager for internet registry.

The local language content in digital form has assumed a

central significance. Ministry of IT & Telecom has done intensive work in this regard.

The IDN top-level domain names will usher into numerous opportunities and benefits for internet users of Pakistan, by enabling them to establish and use domains in their native

languages and scripts.

By launching ccTLD internet accessibility for urdu language users will be revolutionized as IDNs in native language will facilitate Internet Navigation much easier.

It will help local citizens to access web addresses using urdu language. IDNs posit an explicit advantage in targeting local markets, non- English speaking Internet users, and for local promotions.

Alongside, rising trend of e-commerce in Pakistan will enormously benefit from this development by eliminating the language barriers.