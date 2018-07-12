Ibne Abbas calls for developing Pak-UK institutes linkages for collaboration

LONDON, July 12 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to The United Kingdom (UK)

Syed Ibne Abbas Thursday appreciating the role of

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad

for promoting quality and modern education called for developing

linkages for collaboration between Pakistan and UK institutes.

He said this while addressing the participants of the

event for NUST-partners for progressive Pakistan here at the

Pakistan High Commission (PHC) the other day evening.

Rector of NUST General (R) Naweed Zaman was the guest of

honour in the ceremony.

Maria Qadri, General Manager of NUST on the occasion briefed

the participants about the performance of the institute, its

future plans and NUST Endowment for Educational Development programme

for helping needy and talented students of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ibne Abbas highly appreciated

the role of NUST in providing quality and modern education according

to international standards.

He said the NUST had recognized itself as among top

500 institutes globally.

He said it was heartening to note that overseas students

were also getting benefit from this prestegious Pakisitani institute.

He urged Pakistani diaspora to fully participate in the NEED

programme of NUST for helping needy and talented students of the institute.

In his remarks Rector NUST General (R) Naweed Zaman thanked Pakistan

High Commission London for organizing this event.

He urged the Pakistani diaspora in UK to fully participate in the

NEED programme of NUST to further strengthen the institute and help the needy

and talanted students under its scholarship programme.

He on the occasion informed the audience that two new campuses one

each at Quetta (Balochistan) and Sialkot (Punjab) would be established shortly

for facilitatating the students belonging to these areas.

He said NUST due to its high standards

and for providing quality eduction had become among 500 universities globally.

He said Higher Education Commission had declared NUST as

number one engineering university in Pakistan.

Gen (R) Naweed Zaman said during his current visit, he interacted

with a number of UK educational institutes for collaboration with NUST.