Only IAEA has authority to reach conclusion on nature of Iranian nuclear programme: China

BEIJING, May 2 (APP)::China on Wednesday said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the only international organization that has the authority to monitor and verify Iran’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reach a conclusion on the nature of Iranian nuclear programme.

“We have noted relevant reports as well as responses made by the relevant parties,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while commenting on Israeli Prime Minister’s accusation against Iran’s nuclear programme.

The spokesperson said the JCPOA was agreed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany (the P5+1) which was endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme.

“We have noted that the IAEA has verified Iran’s full compliance with the JCPOA obligations for ten times,” she added.

She said the JCPOA put in place the strictest monitoring and verification measures on the Iranian nuclear programme, adding, “What is imperative for all relevant parties to bear in mind the general and long-term picture and continue to earnestly implement and safeguard the JCPOA.”