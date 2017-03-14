“I did not divulge any date about SC verdict on Panama case”: AG

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf on

Tuesday said that he did not divulge any specific date for the announcement of Supreme Court verdict on Panama case to any one.

Clarifying a news item carried by a section of the electronic media, he said, the reporter of the news channel had approached him at a funeral gathering, where the reporter had asked him that will the SC announce verdict on Panama case on next Friday?

In reply, he told the reporter that the SC can announce the

verdict at any moment according to her sweet will.

“I do not have any mandate nor authority to speak on behalf of the Apex Court therefore you need to talk with some appropriate person to ask this

query,” he said.

He said that statement about the date of verdict attributing

to him was a simple example of unethical approach of the reporter.