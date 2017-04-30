“I am lover of music,” says Essa Khelvi

LAHORE, April 30 (APP): Famous singer Atta ullah Khan Essa Khelvi said on Sunday that he loved music even though his relatives were annoyed for his passion for singing.

Talking to APP here, he said when he started singing, his relatives

strongly opposed his interest in music. “They asked me to remove the word ‘Niazi’ from my name so I acepted this condition and made Essa Khelvi a part of my name,” he recalled.

Essa Khelvi said, “I am lover of music and I thank the people from Pakistan and abroad who like my singing.”