ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Allottees of sector I-12 have asked the Finance Minister Asad Umar to fulfill his promise made during recent general election with the people of the sector.
Shabir Ahmad, an allottee said that after the passing of thirty years they have still not been granted ownership of plots, which are rightfully theirs.
I-12 allottees demand possession of plots
