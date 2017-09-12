Hybrid rice scientists from China arrives to train local scientists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): A group of Chines agriculture
experts, comprising 12 hybrid rice scientists, arrived here Tuesday
to train local scientist and farmers on hybrid rice cultivation
technologies to improve per acre crop productivity.
The Chinese scientists are scheduled to train 30 Pakistani
agriculture scientists, selected from all the four provinces.
Besides they will also impart training to the members of the
provincial field extension departments on hybrid rice cultivation.
They would also organize road-shows and field visits across
the rice-growing areas to address the issues and challenges in
promotion of hybrid rice seed.
In this regard a inaugural ceremony was held at National
Agriculture Research Center, which was attended by the Special
Assistant to Prime Minister, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Agriculture and
Economic Councilor of Chines Embassy Dr Wang and Chief Executive
Officer of Yaun Longping Hi-tech Company limited China.
The Ministry of Commerce Peoples Republic of China is the main
sponsor of the initiative, where as Pakistan Agriculture Research
Council (PARC) and Agriculture Innovation Programme are also
collaborating in promoting the hybrid seed technologies.
Addressing the event, Chines Agriculture and Economic
Councilor said that it was the first bilateral initiative, aiming to
enhance per acre rice yield by promoting hybrid rice techniques in
Pakistan.
Under the programme, he said that private sector companies of
both the countries would cooperate to promote the hybrid rice
production that would almost double the per acre crop yield.
He further said that hybrid rice technologies would help to
enhance per acre crop output, besides increasing farm income and
reduce the poverty.
The hybrid rice technology would also bring revolution in
Pakistani Basmati rice production, which was famous all over the
world for it taste and aroma.
Addressing the event CEO of Yaun longping High-Tech
Agriculture Company Limited China said that the training course was
designed in accordance with the requirements of local farmers.
She said that the training course would include lectures and
field visits for active participation of local farming community for
the better results.
Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on National Food Security said that government was determined to
promote agri-sector of the country.
He informed that rice crop was cultivated over 2.7 million
hectares and was the second major staple food crop of the country,
adding that the Chines expertise would help to enhance the local
crop output significantly.
He hoped that the bilateral cooperation in agri-sector would
bring the positive results and further enhance the crop output by
minimizing the inputs.
Speaking on the occasion Chairman PARC stressed the need for
bringing innovation and introducing mechanized farming to make the
local produces more competitive in international markets.
He said currently Pakistan was surplus wheat, rice, sugarcane,
maize and potato,adding that these products were comparatively
costly due to use of conventional agri-technologies.
Meanwhile, Member Plant Sciences Dr Anjum Ali informed that
the aim of the training course on hybrid rice was to educate the
local farming community about the hybrid technology and seed
selection for achieving maximum per acre yield.
