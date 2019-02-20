Huzaifa continues winning streak in ITF World Jr Tennis

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Pakistan’s ace Huzaifa Abdul Rehman continued his winning streak in the boys Singles event and eliminated German opponent Luca Emanuel Knese in straight sets in the ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championship being played here at PTF Tennis Complex.

Huzaifa eliminated Luca Emanuel in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 whereas 2nd seed Muhammad Nauman Aftab of Pakistan lost his match in the pre-quarterfinal stage against Togan Makzaume of Turkey in straight sets. Another exciting match of the day was played in pre-quarterfinal and won by unseeded Thai player Taentawan Majoli against 7th seed Ali Alshati of Kuwait.