Huzaifa continues his supremacy in ITF World Jr Tennis

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Pakistan’s top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman will face Bader Alabdullah of Kuwait in the Boy’s Singles final of Syed Tajammul Abbas ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championships being played here at PTF Tennis Complex.

In the first semi final top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) continued his winning streak by crushing Berk Ulas Enc of Turkey in a straight two sets match. In the second semi final, Bader Alabdullah of Kuwait beat Essa Qabazard of Kuwait in straight two sets match, as both the players displayed good tennis.