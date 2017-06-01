Will present matter before SC, public if not dealt with fairly: Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Hussain Nawaz on Thursday said that if the matters proceed in a fair manner then its fine otherwise he would present the issue before the Supreme Court and public.

Following the JIT session, Hussain Nawaz came out of the JIT Headquarter building after more than six hours.

Talking to media, Hussain Nawaz was of the view that he had been summoned again by the JIT for the next session but summons was not issued. “I was made to wait for two hours,” he said, adding whoever the JIT summons anyone has to appear before it”.

Hussain Nawaz said no evidence will be found of any irregularity against him, his father or any sibling in the investigation.

He observed that he was questioned in isolation, and wasn’t allowed

to be accompanied by a lawyer.

“I will appear as many times as called by the JIT”, he added.

Hussain Nawaz said that he will not talk about any individual’s attitude.

Earlier, Hussain Nawaz appeared before the Joint Investigation Team

(JIT) probing the Panama papers case for third time to record his statement.

Talking to media after arrival at JIT Headquarters, the Federal Judicial Academy, Hussain Nawaz said that he would appear before the JIT as many times whenever he is asked.

He said that they are law abiding people and would follow the law of

land. He was of the view that politicians had always been answering in this country.

“Bogus cases were lodged against us during Pervez Musharraf era as well.We are giving answers and politicians will always continue to give answers,” he alleged and added

that fake cases were registered against them in Musharraf’s tenure.

He said he had provided all the documents that the JIT had asked for.

Hussain Nawaz said that his younger brother Hassan Nawaz will also

appear before the JIT whenever summoned.

Earlier, security of the JIT headquarter and its members was beefed up

and additional contingent of police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed.

FIA Additional Director Wajid Zia is heading the investigation team

comprising SBP officer Amer Aziz, SECP Executive Director Bilal Rasool,

Balochistan NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi, intelligence officials Nauman Saeed and Kamran

Khurshid.