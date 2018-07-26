Humayun Khan of PTI wins PK-14 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Humayun Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-14 Lower Dir-II by securing 19,600 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Bakht Baidar stood second by securing 18,239 votes while candidate of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) Zakir Ullah Khan grabbed third position by getting 15,880 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 48.16%.