ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):International Human Rights Day was observed today (Monday) to uphold human rights and throw light on the plight of the people being denied those basic rights.
This year, Human Rights Day marks the 71th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.The day was commemorated in Pakistan and across the globe.
Human Rights Day observed
