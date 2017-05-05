Human dignity, a guarantee for world peace: Raja Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate, Raja

Muhammad Zafar ul Haq Friday said human respect and dignity was

basic norms and values of Islam that ultimately guarantee world peace.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony organized to

observe death anniversary of Ex-Director General Department of

Islamic Research, International Islamic University Dr. Zafar Ishaq

Ansari.

Addressing the participants, he said the contribution of Dr.

Zafar in knowledge, education, literature and research would long

be remembered.

Paying tribute to Late. Dr. Zafar, he said his services were

the an asset for the nation. Dr. Zafar had translated the Holy Quran

into English language, which made people understand it in European

countries after 9/11 incident, he added.

Raja Zafar ul Haq said the research work of Dr. Zafar should

be promoted across the world to highlight real spirit and image of

Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami said Dr.

Zafar may be confered award by the government for his contribution

in education.

Rector International Islamic University. Dr. Masoom Yaseen

said the contribution of Dr. Zafar in Islamic studies were valuable

asset for Muslims.

The government, he said, had approved a budget of Rs. 2.5

billion for the university, whic would be spent on research

and educational activities.