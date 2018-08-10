Humam, Yasin, Laiba, Nimra advance in Independence Day Falak Sher Junior Squash

PESHAWAR, Aug 10 (APP): Humam Ahmad, Yaseen Khattak, Laiba Ahmad and Nimra Aqeel advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Independence Day Falak Sher Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

In the Under-13 category Humam Ahmad recorded victory against Muhammad Adam Ahmad in the straight sets, the score was 11-3, 11-5 and 11-5. Humam fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Adam to strike back.

In the other matches Yasin Khattak defeated Yousaf Arif in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-4, Roman Ali face tough resistance against Abdullah Arif in the marathon five sets battle. Both Roman Ali and Abdullah Arif played well against each other and some good strokes were witnessed. Roman won the two sets but failed to win the third and fourth set won by Abdullah Arif. It was the fifth and decisive set in which Roman strike

back and won the battle by 3-2, the score was 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 10-12 and 11-9.

Shani Khan beat Subar Noor by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-7, Saki Tareen beat Fazal Rehman by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-5, Ibrahim Mohib beat Luqman by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8, Mufiq Ali beat Malik Azam by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Saboor Khan

beat Majid Khan by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-6, 11-9 and 11-8.

In the Under-15 category top seed Abdullah Nawaz beat

Saif Ullah by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-7, Hurara beat Furqan by

3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-8, Umair beat Azam Khan by 3-0, the score

was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-8, Abdullah Zaman beat Haris Zaman by 11-9, 11-6 and 11-7,

Mubeen beat Ahad Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7, Ubaiz Ullah

beat Usman Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-7, Ariaz beat Mamsa by

3-1, the score was 4-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 and Ibrahim beat Zubaib by 3-1, the

score was 10-12, 11-9, 12-10, and 11-7.

In the girls event Laiba Ijaz beat Anum Khan by 3-0, the

score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9, Nimra Aqeel beat Eman Khan by 3-0, the score was

11-7, 11-9 and 11-7.