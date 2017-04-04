Huge quantity of heroin recovered from PIA aircraft

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): The security department of Pakistan

International Airlines (PIA) with the assistance of Anti-Narcotics

Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 15 Kgs of heroin from an aircraft

of the airlines.

The recovery of the narcotics was made while the aircraft was

undergoing a routine engineering inspection at a bay at Karachi.

“PIA’s security department, with the assistance of ANF, has

recovered approximately 15 kgs of heroin from an aircraft which was

at the hangar in Karachi undergoing C check,” Spokesman of PIA said.

The matter is being investigated by all agencies concerned, he

added.