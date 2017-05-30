Huge quantity of arms recovered from SWA, NWA, Swat

RAWALPINDI, May 30 (APP): The Security Forces following Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) have recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from village Punga kali in South Waziristan Agency (SWA),Village Idak North Wazirastan Agency (NWA), Roringar valley, Matta (Swat) and village Jatgram of Nehag Darra.

These IBOs were conducted as part of the on-going operation Radd ul Fasaad, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

The recovered weapons included SMGs ,14.5 Anti aircraft gun,12.7 Guns ,303 rifles,7 mm ,12 bore rifles, pistols ,Improvised Explosive Device along with detonators and ammunition of various calibers of different categories.