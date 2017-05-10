Huge investment under CPEC shows foreigners’ trust in govt policies: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (R)

Abdul Qadir Baloch Wednesday said huge foreign investment under

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was evidence of

international investors’ trust in policies of the government.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan was offering conducive

environment to the foreign investors that was why they were keen

to invest in various sectors here.

He said institutions in the country were getting strengthened

and working in their constitutional domain.

He lauded significant role of Armed forces of Pakistan in

war against terrorism and said they had rendered supreme

sacrifices of their lives in the war.

The minister said operations were being carried out

throughout the country to root out the menace of terrorism.

To a question, he said the matter of Dawn Leaks inquiry had

been setteld in a appropriate manner.