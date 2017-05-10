Huge investment under CPEC shows foreigners’ trust in govt policies: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (R)
Abdul Qadir Baloch Wednesday said huge foreign investment under
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was evidence of
international investors’ trust in policies of the government.
Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan was offering conducive
environment to the foreign investors that was why they were keen
to invest in various sectors here.
He said institutions in the country were getting strengthened
and working in their constitutional domain.
He lauded significant role of Armed forces of Pakistan in
war against terrorism and said they had rendered supreme
sacrifices of their lives in the war.
The minister said operations were being carried out
throughout the country to root out the menace of terrorism.
To a question, he said the matter of Dawn Leaks inquiry had
been setteld in a appropriate manner.