Huge cache of lethal arms recovered from remote location in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Jan 29 (APP): A huge cache of lethal arms and

ammunition was recovered by the Frontier Corps with the assistance

of security agencies from the hideout of a banned separatist outfit

in a remote location of Kahan district of Balochistan on Sunday.

The recovery operation carried out by the law enforcement

agency in treacherous – mountainous ridges of Peshi town was

personally supervised by Inspector General FC Maj Gen Nadeem

Anjum, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a news

release here.

The recovered arms, ammo and articles included 20 Rockets, 14

fuses, 70 RPG ammo, a missile launcher, 12 rocket fuses, mortar

bombs, five bundles of detonating cord, and thousands of live rounds

of various calibers and of numerous weapons, besides a large number

of objectionable literature.