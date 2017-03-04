Huge cache of arms recovered from terror den in Kahan

RAWALPINDI, Mar 4 (APP): In sequel to the ongoing operation

Radd ul Fasaad (RuF), the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistanon Saturday

recovered huge quantity of lethal arms and ammunition form a

terrorist den located in the remote part of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during a

search spree in Chot Camp, Kahan the FC recovered cache of arms and

ammunition which included weapons of various calibers besides 4900

Small Machine Gun (SMG) rounds, 453 x 12.7 mm gun rounds, 140

Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) rounds, and 24 Hand Grenades.