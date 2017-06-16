Huge cache of arms recovered from NWA

RAWALPINDI, June 16 (APP): During an intelligence based

operation, as part of the ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad, the

Security Forces have recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition

from village Sar Kunr and Manzr khel of Tehsil Datta Khel ,North

Wazirstan Agency .

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the recovered

arms and ammo include:12.7 mm HMGs, SMGs, Missile launcher,

Pistols, large number of RPG 7 and ammuntion of various calibers

including Rockets of RPG7, Draganov, Rockets of 107 mm ,ammunition

boxes of 12.7, HMGs, SMG, SBRL, and IEDs along with detonators.