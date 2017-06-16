Huge cache of arms recovered from NWA

APP91-16 NORTH WAZIRISTAN AGENCY: June 16 - During intelligence based operation Security Forces recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Village Sar Kunr and Manzr Khel of Tehsil Datta Khel. The recovered arms & ammo include 12.7mm, HMGs, SMGs, missile launcher, pistols, large number of RPG 7 and ammunition of various calibers including rockets of RPG7, Draganov, rockets of 107 mm, ammunition boxes of 12.7, HMGs, SMG, SBRL and IEDs along with detonators. APP

