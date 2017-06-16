RAWALPINDI, June 16 (APP): During an intelligence based
operation, as part of the ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad, the
Security Forces have recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition
from village Sar Kunr and Manzr khel of Tehsil Datta Khel ,North
Wazirstan Agency .
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the recovered
arms and ammo include:12.7 mm HMGs, SMGs, Missile launcher,
Pistols, large number of RPG 7 and ammuntion of various calibers
including Rockets of RPG7, Draganov, Rockets of 107 mm ,ammunition
boxes of 12.7, HMGs, SMG, SBRL, and IEDs along with detonators.
Huge cache of arms recovered from NWA
RAWALPINDI, June 16 (APP): During an intelligence based