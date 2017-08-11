Huge cache of arms recovered from North Waziristan Agency

RAWALPINDI, Aug 11 (APP): Security forces on Friday conducted

Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Ghulam Khan, Lakki Midan,

Lppi, Spalga, Khareseen and Roucha areas of North Waziristan Agency.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition, including heavy machine

guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rockets and ammunition

were recovered, an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued here said.