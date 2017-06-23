Hudaibya case dismissed by high court in Musharaf regime: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Saeed Kirmani Friday said
the Hudaibya Mills case was dismissed by the high court during the
regime of General (Retd) Pervez Musharaf.
Many investigations were held into the Hudaibya Mills affairs,
but nothing was proved against the Sharif family, he said talking
to a private news channel.
He said though the name of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was not mentioned in the Panama Papers he and his family had
presented themselves for accountability and set an example in
the country’s history.
Replying to a question, he said the name of Pakistan
People’s Party (PPP) central leader Rehman Malik was also mentioned
in the Panama Papers and the Supreme Court, in one of its rulings,
had cited that Rehman Malik was not an honest person.
