Huawei should open research,development centre in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning
Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal urged Chinese leading
IT manufacture Huawei to open research and development center to
support Pakistan information and knowledge revolution.
He expressed these views while inaugurating Huawei
Technologies Pakistan 3rd seeds for the future programme in Beijing
on Sunday, said a press release received here.
Students from all parts of Pakistan are participating in the
programme aimed at enhancing IT education in the country.
The minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
does not focus on infrastructure and railways but it includes strong
date optical fibre project so Pakistan can take advantage of
technological revolution.
Now we are in information and knowledge revolution era which
is driven by digital world and success now depends on the brain power
and data backbone, Ahsan Iqbal remarked.
He said that Pakistan is now investing on knowledge capital
and the country is blessed with talented youth.
The minister said that the cyber world has created new
opportunities so Pakistani students should invest time in
technology.
He said students should plant seeds of inquiry as well as
observation and come up with new ideas translating it into saleable products.