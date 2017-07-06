HRW to Bangladesh: End disappearances and secret detentions

NEW YORK, July 6 (APP): Bangladesh security forces have illegally

detained hundreds of people since 2013, including scores of opposition activists, and held them in secret detention, a prominent international human rights watchdog group said in a report released Thursday.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch called on

the Bangladesh government to immediately stop this widespread

practice of enforced disappearances, order prompt, impartial, and independent investigations into these allegations, provide answers to families, and prosecute security forces responsible for such egregious rights violations.

The 82-page report, “We Don’t Have Him: Secret

Detentions and Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh,” found that

at least 90 people were victims of enforced disappearance in 2016 alone. While most were produced in court after weeks or months of

secret detention, Human Rights Watch said it documented 21

cases of detainees who were later killed, and nine others

whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The 90 cases include three sons of prominent opposition

politicians who were picked up over several weeks in August 2016;

one was released after six months of secret detention, while the

other two remain disappeared. In the first five months of

2017, some 48 disappearances were reported. There are allegations of

severe torture and ill-treatment while in secret custody, HRW said.

“The disappearances are well-documented and reported, yet

the government persists in this abhorrent practice with no regard

for the rule of law,” Brad Adams, HRW’s Asia director said. “Bangladesh security forces appear to have a free hand in detaining people, deciding on their guilt or innocence, and determining their punishment, including whether they have the right to be alive.”

Bangladesh law enforcement authorities have illegally

detained hundreds of people since 2013, including scores of opposition activists, and held them in secret detention.

The report also documents the continuing disappearance of

19 opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists. The 19

men were picked up by law enforcement authorities in eight separate incidents over a two-week period in or around Dhaka in the weeks before the January 2014 elections.

Human Rights Watch said it interviewed more than 100

people, including family members and witnesses, to document these cases. Details of police complaints and other legal documents are included in the report. The Bangladesh authorities failed to respond to

letters seeking their views on these cases.

Witnesses and family members told Human Rights Watch that most

of the abuses were carried out by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) or the Detective Branch of the police (DB), both of which have long-recorded histories of abuse. In the case of the 19 opposition party members, witnesses said that eight were taken by RAB, six by DB, and the rest by unknown security forces.

Ruhul Amin Chowdhury, who saw RAB take away his son, Adnan

Chowdhury, on December 5, 2013, was quoted as saying he had trusted

RAB to release his son the next day. They said, “We

are taking him. We will bring him back,” he said.

“The Bangladesh government is making a habit of complete

disregard for human rights, human life, and the rule of law,”

Adams said. “The government doesn’t even bother denying

these abuses, instead remaining silent and relying on silence from the international community in return. This silence needs to end,” he added.