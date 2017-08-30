HR organizations not taking notice of Indian violations: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb Wednesday said international human rights

organizations were not taking notice of Indian HR violations

in Occupied Kashmir.

Innocent Kashmiris had been rendering unprecedented sacrifices

in ongoing struggle movement against Indian forces, she said talking

to a private news channel.

She said self determination was basic right of Kashmiris to decide

about their future.

She said the United States was putting burden on Pakistan of

its failures in Afghanistan and added National Assembly and Senate

passed unanimous resolutions in today’s sessions in which the US policy was rejected.

Tahira Aurangzeb said US was neglecting sacrifices rendered by armed

forces and civilians of Pakistan.

To a question, she said objections of the opposition on

census were baseless as the provinces had more involvement in the

process than the federal government.