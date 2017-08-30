ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
MNA Tahira Aurangzeb Wednesday said international human rights
organizations were not taking notice of Indian HR violations
in Occupied Kashmir.
Innocent Kashmiris had been rendering unprecedented sacrifices
in ongoing struggle movement against Indian forces, she said talking
to a private news channel.
She said self determination was basic right of Kashmiris to decide
about their future.
She said the United States was putting burden on Pakistan of
its failures in Afghanistan and added National Assembly and Senate
passed unanimous resolutions in today’s sessions in which the US policy was rejected.
Tahira Aurangzeb said US was neglecting sacrifices rendered by armed
forces and civilians of Pakistan.
To a question, she said objections of the opposition on
census were baseless as the provinces had more involvement in the
process than the federal government.
HR organizations not taking notice of Indian violations: MNA
ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)