Houthi militias committed all violations against children: Mohammed Askar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Yemeni Minister of Human Rights Mohammed Askar, confirmed that the terrorist Houthi militia committed all violations of international law against children such as killing, torture, recruitment, deprivation of healthcare and denial of humanitarian aid.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the minister said that the Houthi terrorist militia killed more than 1,372 children since the coup, including 204 children killed by mines planted by the terrorist militia, and arrested 489 children at checkpoints, most of them in Dhamar, Sana’a, Ibb, Hodeidah and Amran, in order to recruit and send them to combat.

He said that the Houthi terrorist militia used 1962 schools as military centers and weapons stores, especially in Taiz and Aden before it was liberated, which deprived children of the right to education. They also recruited children from shelters in Taiz.

This, he said, at a seminar organized by the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights today in Geneva with participation of King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre and a number of international organizations.