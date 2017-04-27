Housing-listing completes, headcount under Phase-II to begin Friday

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): After the of house-listing, the
filing of form-II for headcount under second Phase of 6th Population
Census would start on Thursday in 88 districts across the country
simultaneously.
The headcount would be conducted in twenty one (21) districts
of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17)
districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa.
In addition, the count would initiated in six (6) districts of
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of
Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and
one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.
The by filling up of form-II for next ten days, from
April 28 to May 7, while the enumeration of homeless population
would be conducted on May 8, official sources said.
The house listing operation for the second block under second
phase of census would be conducted for three days from May 11 to May
13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to
May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.
