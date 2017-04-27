Housing-listing completes, headcount under Phase-II to begin Friday

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): After the of house-listing, the

filing of form-II for headcount under second Phase of 6th Population

Census would start on Thursday in 88 districts across the country

simultaneously.

The headcount would be conducted in twenty one (21) districts

of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17)

districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, the count would initiated in six (6) districts of

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of

Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and

one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.

The by filling up of form-II for next ten days, from

April 28 to May 7, while the enumeration of homeless population

would be conducted on May 8, official sources said.

The house listing operation for the second block under second

phase of census would be conducted for three days from May 11 to May

13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to

May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.